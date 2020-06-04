Create new account | My Profile | My Account | My Bookmarks | My Inbox | Help | Log in

Thu Jun 4, 2020

TexasTowelie

Prairie View A&M Plans New Center For Race And Justice Following George Floyd's Death

Fears and questions about students’ future have kept Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons awake during the recent tumultuous days, since longtime Houstonian George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

His death has brought a murder charge against the arresting police officer and aiding-and-abeting charge against three others, and prompted eight straight days of protests across the country, including a massive march with as many as 60,000 people in downtown Houston Tuesday.

At the historically black university west of Houston, Simmons said she’s asked herself how her students will be affected by these events, if students of color and gay and transgender students will be afraid to interact with police and if white students and faculty will “understand their duty and opportunity in such a time as this?”

“In keeping with our mission and our duty to our students, we must ask ourselves what we can do to advance understanding of the impact of discrimination on the health of the country?” Simmons wrote in a letter to the Prairie View community.

Read more: https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/education-news/2020/06/03/375061/prairie-view-am-plans-new-center-for-race-and-justice-following-george-floyds-death/

LineNew Reply Excellent. k&r n/t
 Laelth 11 hrs ago #1

Thu Jun 4, 2020

Laelth

1. Excellent. k&r n/t



-Laelth

Texas (Group)
