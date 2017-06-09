Create new account | My Profile | My Account | My Bookmarks | My Inbox | Help | Log in

Texas (Group)

Fri Jun 9, 2017, 10:33 PM

Star Member TexasTowelie (41,395 posts)

Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall during El Paso visit

While in El Paso on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reinforced his support of the border wall and his position that drug-cartel leaders should help pay for it.

Cruz also said upcoming renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement should be used to open Mexico's oil and natural gas resources to U.S. companies.

The Texas Republican's comments came during a 17-minute press conference at a Downtown El Paso hotel after he met with area business leaders in an almost 90-minute roundtable discussion closed to the news media.

"Walls work. Countries all over the world have walls on their borders," Cruz said during the press conference on the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton's 17th floor, which has an expansive view of Downtown El Paso's border with Juárez, including a portion of an iron border fence erected under Republican George W. Bush's presidency.

Read more: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/10/el-paso-politics-republicans-economy-business/385347001/

Replies to this discussion thread
Arrow 2 replies Author Time Post
Reply Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall during El Paso visit (Original post)
 TexasTowelie 1 hr ago OP
LineNew Reply "Walls work..." what a load of horseshit
 JDC 53 min ago #1
LineNew Reply Can we trick him to crossing over and not let him back in? n/m
 bagelsforbreakfast 35 min ago #2

Response to TexasTowelie (Original post)

Fri Jun 9, 2017, 11:11 PM

Star Member JDC (762 posts)

1. "Walls work..." what a load of horseshit

Ted Cruz is a loathsome crud.

Response to TexasTowelie (Original post)

Fri Jun 9, 2017, 11:29 PM

bagelsforbreakfast (431 posts)

2. Can we trick him to crossing over and not let him back in? n/m

Texas (Group)
