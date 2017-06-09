Texas Sen. Cruz touts border wall during El Paso visit



Cruz also said upcoming renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement should be used to open Mexico's oil and natural gas resources to U.S. companies.



The Texas Republican's comments came during a 17-minute press conference at a Downtown El Paso hotel after he met with area business leaders in an almost 90-minute roundtable discussion closed to the news media.



"Walls work. Countries all over the world have walls on their borders," Cruz said during the press conference on the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton's 17th floor, which has an expansive view of Downtown El Paso's border with Juárez, including a portion of an iron border fence erected under Republican George W. Bush's presidency.



